Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.01 Billion Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,151,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,008,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 8.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $348.49. The company had a trading volume of 32,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,721. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.63. The stock has a market cap of $220.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $9,970,991. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

