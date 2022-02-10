Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $146.92 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.
Digital Realty Trust Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
