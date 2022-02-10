Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.52. 1,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 108.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.