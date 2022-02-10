Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Posts Earnings Results

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,436. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

HUBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hub Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hub Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at $233,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

