Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Separately, Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.
In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,779 shares of company stock worth $6,225,082. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KN traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.89. 30,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,023. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81.
Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Knowles
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knowles (KN)
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.