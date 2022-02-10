Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,779 shares of company stock worth $6,225,082. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Knowles by 1,412.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 158,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 148,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 130,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 62,533 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 707.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 113,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 99,291 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 604,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.89. 30,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,023. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.