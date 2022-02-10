Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,687,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.20% of Philip Morris International worth $1,771,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of PM traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.82. 70,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,071. The stock has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.