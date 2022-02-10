Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $8.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $8.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.33.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,971.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,608.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,589.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,751.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

