KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $68.71. 62,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

