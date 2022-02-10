KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.
Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $68.71. 62,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.
KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile
KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.
