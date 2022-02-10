Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.1% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $179,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,265,404 shares of company stock worth $3,305,230,075. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $932.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,300,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $936.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,001.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $906.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

