Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,980 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $82,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.46. The stock had a trading volume of 191,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,088,091. The company has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

