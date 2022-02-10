Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 209,314 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 132,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 76,387 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

NYSE NET traded up $5.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.96. The stock had a trading volume of 198,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,425. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of -174.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

