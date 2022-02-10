Vestor Capital LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Zuora worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Zuora stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.64. 25,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,409. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. upped their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 23,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $453,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

