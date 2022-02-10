400,000 Shares in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) Acquired by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at about $656,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at about $813,000.

NASDAQ CIIGU remained flat at $$10.04 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

