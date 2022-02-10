American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues Earnings Results

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Assets Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.090-$2.170 EPS.
NYSE AAT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 77.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 23.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 74.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
