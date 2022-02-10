American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues Earnings Results

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Assets Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.090-$2.170 EPS.

NYSE AAT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,291.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.62 per share, for a total transaction of $712,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 107,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,055 in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 77.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 23.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 74.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

