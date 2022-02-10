Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$9.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$5.25 billion.Teradyne also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.760-$0.980 EPS.

NASDAQ TER traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $121.07. 48,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,683. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.58.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

