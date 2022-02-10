Feathercoin Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $740.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

