Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will post sales of $55.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $37.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $203.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $209.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $252.12 million, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 35.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 507,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after acquiring an additional 180,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 66.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 278,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $11.48. 10,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,734. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

