Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,018,000 shares during the period. Santander Consumer USA comprises 1.5% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Santander Consumer USA worth $41,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco acquired 14,184,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of NYSE:SC remained flat at $$41.60 during midday trading on Thursday. 9,810,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

