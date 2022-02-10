683 Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

683 Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 26,092 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after purchasing an additional 181,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCC stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $30.29. 21,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,360. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

