CSM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,624 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.2% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,783,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,479,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $55.81. 275,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,757,662. The stock has a market cap of $235.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $57.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

