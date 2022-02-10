FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $44.94 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 124647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Get FOX alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

About FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.