Vestor Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $25,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $500.39. 74,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,884. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $375.06 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $515.72 and a 200 day moving average of $488.65.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

