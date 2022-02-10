683 Capital Management LLC Has $8.75 Million Stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 3.05% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 368.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,888. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 30.64%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

