683 Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

683 Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,150,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 499,800 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Maiden worth $16,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maiden by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Maiden by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,180,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 150,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maiden by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Maiden by 1,262.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 670,339 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Maiden by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 474,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter.
About Maiden
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
