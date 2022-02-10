683 Capital Management LLC Buys 317,216 Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,692,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,216 shares during the quarter. SQZ Biotechnologies makes up 1.0% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.03% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $24,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 423.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 983,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 141.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 520,995 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,758,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,773,000 after purchasing an additional 223,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 321.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 1,101.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 166,879 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman acquired 3,700 shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $40,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SQZ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.83. 747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,342. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

