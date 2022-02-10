Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 68,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,166,432 shares.The stock last traded at $73.91 and had previously closed at $70.00.

The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $495,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 385.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

