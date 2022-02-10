Css LLC Il Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Css LLC Il lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,241 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.