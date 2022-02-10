Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 68,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,166,432 shares.The stock last traded at $73.91 and had previously closed at $70.00.

The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.67.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

