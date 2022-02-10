CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 950,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $173,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth about $217,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in CDW by 5.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $1,562,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 37.1% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 17.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock opened at $189.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.87. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $148.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.29.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

