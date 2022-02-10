AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for about 1.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $15,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AMETEK stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,790. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.80 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $255,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,059 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

