Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.09. Crown has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

