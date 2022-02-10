Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.09. Crown has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $118.04.
Crown declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.
Crown Company Profile
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
