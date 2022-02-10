General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,346 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in General Electric by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,895. General Electric has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

