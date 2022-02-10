FMC (NYSE:FMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FMC (NYSE:FMC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

FMC stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,945. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.03. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.94.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

