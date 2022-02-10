Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,694 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $80.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,136. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,163 shares of company stock worth $8,031,322. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.