Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Holdings Decreased by Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. reduced its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,037,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics accounts for about 7.5% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $61,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 39,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 42,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $259,542.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

