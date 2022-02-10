Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.18. 5,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,193. The firm has a market cap of $207.85 million, a P/E ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 149.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 114,433 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Evolution Petroleum worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

