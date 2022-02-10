TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.52 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.08. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Shares of TFII opened at $110.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.17. TFI International has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,376,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

