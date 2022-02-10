Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.46. 64,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,318. The stock has a market cap of $228.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $35.26.

In other Delta Apparel news, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $100,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $688,175 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments: Delta Group and Salt Life Group. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

