Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Announces Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.13) EPS.
NYSE MSGE traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $77.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $417,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 54.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 38.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after buying an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Madison Square Garden Entertainment
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.
