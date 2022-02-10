Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Announces Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.13) EPS.

NYSE MSGE traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $77.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $417,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 54.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 38.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after buying an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.