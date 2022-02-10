Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Rezolute stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,384. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.55. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter worth $265,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 299.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

