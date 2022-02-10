683 Capital Management LLC Sells 95,000 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

683 Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 908,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Adient accounts for about 1.5% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $37,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 4.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 4.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 17.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

NYSE ADNT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,982. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.99. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $34.08 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

