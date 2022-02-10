Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.20.

CR stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,202. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.66. Crane has a 52-week low of $81.58 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crane stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

