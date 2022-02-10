Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,331,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,462,214,000 after purchasing an additional 198,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,304,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,366,976,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $26.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,197.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,243.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,351.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

