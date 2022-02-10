VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 16,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 206,087 shares.The stock last traded at $49.52 and had previously closed at $49.66.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITM. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 588.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,255,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,824,000 after acquiring an additional 694,637 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 384,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after acquiring an additional 233,614 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 334,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 143,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.