VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 16,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 206,087 shares.The stock last traded at $49.52 and had previously closed at $49.66.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITM. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 588.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,255,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,824,000 after acquiring an additional 694,637 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 384,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after acquiring an additional 233,614 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 334,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 143,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

