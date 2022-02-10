Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Trading 4.2% Higher

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.11. 7,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 423,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 671,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,050. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,020,000 after buying an additional 44,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,521,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Green Dot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,751,000 after buying an additional 43,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Dot by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,735,000 after buying an additional 62,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,541,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,590,000 after buying an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

