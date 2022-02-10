Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Down to $27.31

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.31, but opened at $26.06. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 1,678 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCT. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

The company has a market cap of $728.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -8.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

