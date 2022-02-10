LendingClub (LC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

LendingClub (NYSE: LC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/9/2022 – LendingClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/7/2022 – LendingClub had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $30.00.

2/1/2022 – LendingClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

1/27/2022 – LendingClub had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – LendingClub had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $35.00.

1/12/2022 – LendingClub was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – LendingClub had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

1/5/2022 – LendingClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

12/29/2021 – LendingClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

12/22/2021 – LendingClub is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE LC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.98. 33,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,958. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.01 and a beta of 2.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $369,743. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 25,289 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in LendingClub by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

