Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 49,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,015,787 shares.The stock last traded at $6.56 and had previously closed at $6.58.

Separately, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,351,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,979,000 after acquiring an additional 440,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,539,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,712,000 after acquiring an additional 809,850 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,205,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,883,000 after acquiring an additional 297,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 38,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,322,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 159,992 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

