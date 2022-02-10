Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 14.9% Higher

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price traded up 14.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.61. 60,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,475,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $196,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.