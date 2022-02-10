Handshake (HNS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $600,529.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $109.51 million and $600,529.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,292.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.75 or 0.07080099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.48 or 0.00310170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.13 or 0.00784087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013737 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00079244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00404283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.00225762 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 464,824,575 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

